Tom Holland says he’s on a break from acting after ‘difficult’ experience filming ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland seen in New York in June, says he’s on a break from acting after ‘difficult’ experience filming ‘The Crowded Room’.

 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

(CNN) — Tom Holland learned about the value of prioritizing his mental health after producing and starring in his upcoming AppleTV+ miniseries “The Crowded Room.”

That’s part of what has led to the “Spider-Man” star taking a break from acting to simply be a “regular bloke from Kingston and just relax,” he told Extra in an interview published on Tuesday.