Toppenish brothers, 12 & 13, have been missing for 2 weeks

by Dylan Carter

Hector Sanchez Munos (12) and Gabriel Sanchez Munos (13) are brothers who were reported missing out of Toppenish since August 18, 2021 (Image credit: Yakima Police Department).

YAKIMA, Wash. — Law enforcement throughout Washington is on the lookout for a pair of brothers, 12 and 13, who have been reported missing out of Toppenish for more than two weeks.

Their names are Hector and Gabriel Sanches Munoz. According to social media posts from the Yakima Police Department, their disappearance is on the radar of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

Hector (12) is listed at 4-foot-8 and weighs 80 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Gabriel (13) is listed at 5-foot-2, 115 lbs with brown eyes and black hair, just like his younger brother.

Police say that Hector and Gabriel have been missing since August 18, 2021, but no further details regarding their disappearance have been revealed by local authorities.

Yakima Police labeled the two Toppenish boys as “Runaway Juveniles” in their social media posts. They did not offer additional context on that label, though it insinuates that the children ran away from their home.

However, the two young boys are presumed to be on their own, which puts them at risk of danger. If you have any information that may contribute to the search, you’re urged to contact one of the following numbers as provided by the YPD:

Yakima Sheriff’s Office: 509-574-2500 WSP Missing Persons Unit: 1-800-543-5678 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

