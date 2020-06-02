Toppenish man allegedly stabbed roommate during argument

TOPPENISH, Wash. — A Toppenish man is suspected of stabbing his roommate in the back during an argument Sunday night.

The 23-year-old suspect had been fighting with his 29-year-old roommate at their home in the 100 block of S. J St. when the stabbing happened around 8:45 p.m.

Police said they found the victim bleeding from the lower back. He was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital for treatment and his condition was not immediately available.

The suspect was arrested and booked at the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police did not release any names.

