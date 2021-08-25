Toppenish man gets 70 months in federal prison for violent assault

by Dylan Carter

TOPPENISH, Wash. — After a four-day jury trial, a 38-year-old Yakima County man was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Now, he’ll serve a near 6-year prison term followed by three years of probation for his crimes.

According to an alert from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Eastern Washington office, Bruce Warren Sampson Jr. was found guilty on May 6, 2021. United States District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. completed the sentencing (70 months) on August 23, 2021.

The violent beating occurred in a Toppenish hotel room within the external boundaries of the Yakama Nation. Authorities deducted that the hotel room was under Sampson’s name.

RELATED: Suspect ID’d in Yakima Valley Mall shooting that killed an innocent bystander

While the identity of the victim has not been announced, authorities say Sampson caused a traumatic brain injury, a broken eye socket, and eight broken ribs. Sampson initially denied any knowledge of the incident. When the trial began, Sampson suggested that he acted in self-defense—A claim that was promptly rejected by the jury.

Acting United States Attorney Joseph H. Harrington offered the following comments:

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington commends the law enforcement officers with the Yakama Nation Police Department, Toppenish Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation who investigated this case. Prosecuting violent crime occurring on Indian Reservations in the Eastern District of Washington is a major priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

This incident was investigated through joint efforts between the Yakama Nation Police Department, the Toppenish Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

RELATED: Kennewick jail offers ‘Soups for Shots’ program aimed at vaccinating inmates

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.