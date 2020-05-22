Toppenish man who led 27-mile high-speed chase captured with help from K-9, deputies say

David Mann by David Mann

Creative Commons

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Yakima County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Toppenish man who led them on a lengthy high-speed chase through the Lower Valley in a stolen car.

A deputy attempted to pull over the 26-year-old driver on Thursday, May 21 near the intersection of Fort Road and South Oldenway Road just west of Legends Casino.

Instead of stopping, the driver hit the gas, reaching speeds approaching 90 miles per hour. He was able to elude deputies and Yakama Nation police officers for some time, driving around multiple spike strips along the way, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Authorities pursued the driver for nearly 30 minutes, traveling about 27 miles, before the suspect drove into a field in the 10200 block of McDonald Road. A deputy used his patrol car’s push bars to immobilize the stolen car.

Unable to drive away, the suspect got out of the car and took off running. When he ignored deputies’ commands to stop, a police dog, K-9 Zuza, was deployed and bit the suspect on the arm, ultimately ending the chase.

The suspect was medically screened at a local hospital before being booked at the Yakima County jail on charges of felony eluding, possession of a stolen car, resisting arrest, hit-and-run, harming a police dog and driving while suspended.

Comments

comments