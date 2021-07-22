Toppenish park shootout strikes house, police searching for suspect car

TOPPENISH, Wash. — No arrests have been made in a shootout Wednesday afternoon involving more than a half-dozen people at Lincoln Park in Toppenish.

“No suspects, no names at this point; investigation’s still ongoing,” Capt. Dave Johnson said.

However, investigators were able to obtain surveillance video from a nearby home and have released a description of a car believed to have been involved in the shooting.

“We have a white Chrysler 200, four-door car with aluminum wheels and tinted windows and a tinted sunroof,” Johnson said, adding that the car did not have a front license plate and it’s unclear how many people were inside the vehicle.

Johnson said six men were sitting in a gazebo at the park about 2 p.m. when someone in a passing car shot at them. The victims reportedly shot back before running east toward North D Street.

By the time officers arrived, everyone involved in the incident was gone, but they were able to find bullet casings in the park and saw the gazebo had been struck by gunfire.

Investigators also found a bullet lodged in the living room wall in a nearby home on Pearne Avenue. Police said there were three people inside the home at the time of the shooting, but none of them were struck.

Johnson said it’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting; no gunshot victims appetared at local hospitals, but the surveillance video indicates at least one person may have been injured.

“Looking at the video, it appears that somebody may have had an issue,” Johnson said. “They fell to the ground and were picked up by two individuals and carried off out of the park.”

Johnson said there’s no indication at this point that the incident was gang-related.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect car, has information about the incident or has video of the surrounding area to call 911, contact the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355, or make a tip to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-249-9980 or submitting a tip online here.

