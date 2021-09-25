Toppenish police looking for information related to overnight shooting

by Margo Cady

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Toppenish Police Department (TPD) responded to calls of a gun shot victim on Saturday. TPD is now looking for any information related to the incident.

Police responded to the area of Washington Avenue and Fir Street in Toppenish. The call came in around 1 a.m. on Saturday, September 15th, 2021.

On scene, officers found a 19-year-old man with non-life threatening gun shot wounds. The man suffered injuries to his legs. He was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information related to this incident should call Toppenish Police Department at (509) 865-4355. Or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at (800) 248-9980.

MORE FROM THE YAKTRINEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.