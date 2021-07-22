Toppenish Police search for those involved in afternoon shootout

by Neil Fischer

Chrysler 200 believed to have been involved in shootout in Toppenish. Credit - Toppenish Police

TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Toppenish Police Department is investigating a shootout between two groups Wednesday afternoon near Lincoln Park.

Police responded to Lincoln Park around 2:09 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, the Toppenish Police Department located several shell casings in the 200 block of Pearne Ave., near a gazebo in the park.

Police say the original gunshots came from a Chrysler 200 driving near the park. The gunshots were directed at six people sitting in the gazebo at Lincoln Park, according to a press release.

The Toppenish Police Department says the people sitting in the gazebo fired back at the Chrysler 200, and ran east towards North D Street.

A residence on Pearne St. was struck by gunfire, and the bullet entered the home and hit a living room wall, according to a press release. Police say there were three people inside the home when the bullet entered the house, but no one was struck.

The Toppenish Police Department is asking the community for assistance in finding those involved in the shootout.

You can contact Toppenish Police at 509-865-4355.

