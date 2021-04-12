Toppenish fire causes major damage after spreading from outbuilding, vehicles to home

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Toa55 // Shutterstock

YAKIMA, Wash. — A residential structure fire spread across the property of a Toppenish homeowner over the weekend, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage while forcing residents out of their homes.

According to a release issued by Yakima County Fire Protection District No. 5, firefighters were dispatched to a single-family home on the 1200-block of Chambers Rd. in Toppenish over the weekend. They were responding to a fire at an outbuilding placed behind the home with two vehicles and a small trailer on fire.

One of the vehicles was about 10 feet away from the home. Firefighters prioritized containing the fire closest to the home and cooled the outbuilding to prevent the spread of these fires.

RELATED: Wapato man arrested after allegedly stabbing two victims in Yakima

First responders quickly realized that fire had spread to the back room of the home. They began by attacking the fire from outside until more fire crews responded to assist. When backup arrived, fire crews entered the building and gained control, extinguishing the fire from the inside and securing the home.

Fire damage impacted roughly one-third of the home, according to officials from District No. 5. Smoke and water damage also impacted the interior of the home, totalling an estimated $30,000 in damages sustained. The outbuilding, trailer and two vehicles were considered a total loss after sustaining severe fire damage.

Occupants of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to fire officials.

LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima first responders recall early stages of the pandemic

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.