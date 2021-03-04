Toppenish Middle School hosts Astria Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Courtest of Astria Health

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Are you a healthcare or childcare worker in the Lower Valley looking to receive your COVID-19 vaccination? This weekend, you can visit the COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up at Toppenish Middle School to inoculate yourself against coronavirus.

One of the largest healthcare networks in Eastern Washington, Astria Health, will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible participants on Friday, March 5. Operating out of the middle school at 104 Goldendale Ave., the vaccine clinic will operate on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Officials at the site confirm that they’re offering the Pfizer/BioNTech version of the vaccine. It’s a first-come, first-serve clinic for eligible participants through guidelines from the Washington Department of Health (DOH). If you’re not in Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 of vaccinations, you will not be eligible to participate in this event.

Astria Health provided helpful guidelines regarding the vaccination phases. If you meet any of the following criteria, you ARE eligible to be vaccinated free of cost in Washinton state:

High-risk healthcare workers and first responders

Long-term care facility residents

All other workers at risk in health care settings

All people 65+ years or older

All people 50 years or older in multi-generational households (home where individuals from 2 or more generations reside).

School Employees and childcare workers

This is just one example of Astria Health’s proactive approach to vaccinating the lower valley and Yakima County residents in these trying times. All participants are asked to please wear a mask while on the premises and in the presence of others.

