UPDATE: Two die in head-on collision near Union Gap

by Margo Cady

UPDATE on 3/26/2022 at 3:45 p.m. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has given an update on one of the drivers involved in last night’s crash near Union Gap.

The 20-year-old Yakima man, according to WSP, allegedly crossed a lane of traffic and hit another driver heading the opposite direction on Interstate-82, had been transported from Yakima Memorial Hospital to Harborview Medical Center on Saturday.

WSP confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the Yakima man has died as a result of his injuries.

The following article is unaltered from it’s original publication.

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A Toppenish woman has died after a car crash just miles outside of Union Gap Friday night.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the crash happened seven miles east of Union Gap on Interstate-82.

The first car was being driven by a 20-year-old man from Yakima, traveling westbound just past milepost 44. The second car was being driven by a 23-year-old woman from Toppenish, traveling eastbound.

The first car veered lanes and struck the second car head on, according to WSP. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

According to a press release by WSP, both parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The man was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital; at this time, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

WSP is still investigating what caused the crash, and are unsure if drugs or alcohol played a factor.

