Toppenish woman dies in fatal car crash just miles outside of Union Gap

by Margo Cady

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A Toppenish woman has died after a car crash just miles outside of Union Gap Friday night.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the crash happened seven miles east of Union Gap on Interstate-182.

The first car was being driven by a 20-year-old man from Yakima, traveling westbound just past milepost 44. The second car was being driven by a 23-year-old woman from Toppenish.

That’s when the driver of the first car veered lanes and struck the second car head on, according to WSP. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

According to a press release by WSP, both parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The man was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital; at this time, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

WSP is still investigating what caused the crash, and are unsure if drugs or alcohol played a factor.

