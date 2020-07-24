Town hall meeting to feature public comments on the Walla Walla Police Department

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla City Council is hosting their second virtual town hall meeting Thursday evening to allow the public to comment on the police department.

“We have 57 speakers lined up tonight that want to testify,” said Walla Walla City Manager, Nabiel Shawa.

Each speaker will have three minutes to speak to the council during the town hall meeting. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will likely run for three hours.

This comes two weeks after the city council and police chief provided an in-depth look into the department.

The council will not be responding to comments by the public during Thursday’s meeting. Instead, the council will take all the comments and come back in three weeks with a response to the comments made by the community.

Click here to watch the meeting.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments