Toyota Center to host Skillet live in October

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Toyota Center announced that Skillet will be performing live at the Toyota Center in October.

The announcement came Tuesday, shortly after it was announced that Pitbull would be performing in September.

The concert will be October 12, as part of “The Aftermath” tour.

Tickets go on sale June 25, at 10:00 a.m.

