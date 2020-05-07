Toyota of Tri-Cities hosts Pet Food Drive for the Benton-Franklin Humane Society

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With the Benton-Franklin Humane Society at full capacity and in need of more resources, Toyota of Tri-Cities is collecting donations to help the animals.

Toyota of Tri-Cities is hosting a Pet Food Drive on Thursday, May 7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in their showroom, located at 6321 W. Canal Drive in Kennewick.

They are accepting pet food, treats and nylon chew toys with the goal of filling a Tundra.

If you don’t feel comfortable going into the dealership, call (509) 736-9900 when you arrive, press 0, and one of their associates will come out and grab your donation items.

For more information, click here.

Comments

comments