UPDATE: Highway 395 & Yelm Street re-opened after 4-car accident

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police, Facebook

UPDATE at 1:00 p.m. on 9/24/21: Kennewick police officers initially reported that this accident involved seven vehicles, but have since announced that only four were involved. All lanes at Highway 395 and Yelm Street have been fully re-opened for the rest of the day. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has taken control of the investigation, which means further details should be revealed on Friday afternoon/evening.

The following traffic alert has been left unaltered.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A seven-car injury collision is backing up traffic on Highway 395 at Yelm Street on Friday morning. Please avoid the area while traveling through the region.

Kennewick Police took to social media, announcing that traffic is down to one lane on Highway 395 in both directions. Authorities say that this is causing significant traffic delays up to this point.

KPD officers ask that anyone impacted by the traffic exert patience and caution while getting through the region. Kennewick police and local medics need space to aid individuals on the scene of the accident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Richland resident made child porn with hidden cameras, faces 23+ years in prison

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.