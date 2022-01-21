Traffic Alert: Blue Bridge collisions, flipped car halt U.S. 395 traffic in both directions

by Dylan Carter











KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Blue Bridge connecting Pasco and Kennewick via US 395 is completely congested on Friday afternoon as WSP responds to multiple collisions including one that flipped a car on its top.

According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, State Patrol is on the Blue Bridge after reports of numerous collisions were called in. He confirmed via social media that someone was injured on the Kennewick side of US 395 after their car flipped.

Traffic is backed up in both directions, so anyone planning to travel from Pasco to Kennewick or vice versa should look for an alternative route immediately.

Washington State Department of Traffic (WSDOT) maps show serious traffic along the bridge near the intersection of US 395 and N Yelm St in Kennewick.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.



