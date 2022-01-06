Traffic Alert: Bombing Range Road closed, West Richland PD says to avoid hills

by Dylan Carter

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Authorities are asking commuters to avoid Bombing Range Road in West Richland because of heavy congestion caused by slick roads and hazardous weather conditions on Wednesday night.

According to social media alerts from the West Richland Police Department, Bombing Range Road is being closed at the hill. Anyone traveling through the area is being asked to find a detour as hazardous conditions make it difficult to drive safely.

These dangerous weather and road conditions are impacting traffic headed north and south on the popular roadway.

Hills in the region are particularly unsafe at this time. As a result, West Richland Police warn that any road on a hill should be avoided.

Specifically, they are advising that commuters avoid Collins Road during their evening commutes.

“Patrol units as well as the roads department are working hard during this harsh weather and doing all they call to make the roads as safe as possible,” West Richland Police said in the social media post.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.

