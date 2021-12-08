Traffic Alert: I-182 W delayed between Pasco, Richland after cars stack in accident

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Traffic is delayed on the westbound lane of I-182 on Tuesday evening as Washington State Troopers respond to a two-car, non-injury collision that left one car sitting on top of another.

It’s unclear how this unfolded as of now, but WSP officials say that neither of the two cars’ occupants was injured during the accident.

WSP Troopers are on the scene of the crash, which isn’t said to be blocking traffic entirely.

However, the Washington State Department of Transportation’s website shows Stop & Go traffic on the westbound lane of I-182 beginning west of N Road 68 all the way to the S.R. 240 interchange in Richland.

Traffic has also extended onto George Washington Way, causing some congestion for commuters traveling through Richland on Tuesday night.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed by State Patrol.

