Traffic Alert: Crash near WA-240/WA-224, Van Giesen St causes delays

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — A traffic collision in Richland near the intersection of WA-224, WA-240 and Van Giesen St required heavy police presence. Expect traffic delays in both directions for the time being.

Eyewitnesses on the scene say that one car was totalled from the accident. KAPP-KVEW’s sources saw at least five emergency response vehicles on the scene with local law enforcement officers directing traffic by hand.

A tow truck was also spotted arriving on-location around 1:05 p.m. on Friday, February 26.

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to local law enforcement for more information and is awaiting their response.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information as local law enforcement confirms the details of this incident.

