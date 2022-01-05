Traffic Alert: I-84 closed between Pendleton and La Grande, again near Ontario due to weather & semi-crash

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: ODOT Traffic Camera, Trip Check

PENDLETON, Ore. — Slick road conditions, hazardous weather, and accidents involving semi-trucks have closed I-84, one of Eastern Oregon’s most traveled roadways, from the vicinity of Pendleton to La Grande with additionally closures and delays spanning to Ontario on Wednesday morning.

According to an alert from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), the closure extends from Exit 216, which is six miles east of Pendleton and extends all the way to Exit 265 near La Grande.

Authorities say that unchained semi-trucks were involved in accidents near Cabbage Hill, which is located near Milepost 220. Due to a dense snowpack and slick roadways, chains are required for all automobiles between MP 216 and MP 224 with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) above 10,000.

On top of the closures in Northeastern Oregon, the westbound lane of I-84 near Exit 374 in Ontario has been shut down because of limited truck parking in Baker City and La Grande.

With more weather moving across the Inland NW through Friday, it could impact the region in multiple ways as it transitions from snow to rain. For questions, make sure to check out your weather at https://t.co/ginfi31ccW or for your cell https://t.co/tGQIizsH19 #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/KMIV9aQCNE — NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) January 5, 2022

As more truck drivers brave harsh winter weather conditions, truck parking lots on congested roadways like I-84 will continue to be packed.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Pendleton near Ontario with weather conditions growing worse the further north you drive.

Anyone planning to commute through mountain passes is being asked to consider delaying their travel out of an abundance of caution. Heavy snow is likely to transform into freezing rain overnight, meaning travel is just going to get worse throughout the day Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if new details are announced.

