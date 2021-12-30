Traffic Alert: I-84 re-opens from blizzard conditions from Pendleton through La Grande, Baker City to Ontario

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Trip Check

Image credit: ODOT

Image credit: ODOT

Image credit: ODOT

Image credit: ODOT



Image credit: ODOT

Image credit: ODOT

Image credit: ODOT

Image credit: ODOT



















ALERT: Oregon transportation officials have announced that I-84 is officially re-opened after blizzard conditions forced it closed for at least four hours on Thursday morning.

The following travel alert has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

PENDLETON, Ore. — Commuters across Eastern Oregon are traversing hazardous winter weather conditions as heavy snow and icy roadways cause numerous crashes along I-84; closing the highway in both directions from Pendleton to La Grande and again from Baker City to Ontario.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Trip Check tool, there were multiple crashes near milepost 216 along I-84, which is seven miles east of Pendleton. Those crashes and contributing weather forced the roadway to close through milepost 265, which is southeast of La Grande.

ODOT has recorded multiple crashes and spinouts in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-84 from Pendleton to La Grande. Therefore, the entire Interstate is shut down from that stretch and has been for several hours on Thursday morning.

READ: WSP responds to 12 crashes early Thursday morning

The closures arise once more in both directions of I-84 starting from Baker City to Ontario, Oregon. Authorities say that both lanes of the roadway are closed for what Trip Check addressed as a crash.

Weather alerts along this stretch suggest that there is a dense snowpack with precipitation continuing to blanket the roadway; making it unsafe for commuters to travel along this route.

RELATED: “I had no idea it was coming”: ODOT employee recalls tree toppling onto his car

White-out weather struck the roadway earlier today, forcing many truck drivers to stop on the side of I-84 near Baker City to wait for safer driving conditions.

You may check updates on travel for your commute by visiting TripCheck or by calling 511 or 1-800-977-6368 if you are an Oregon resident. For those living outside of Oregon, you should call 503-588-2941.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Tri-Cities drivers urged to slow down to avoid crashing on icy roads & highway ramps

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.