Traffic Alert: I-84 closed in either direction due to semi-truck accident and delays

by Dylan Carter

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Commuters who plan to drive on I-84 in either direction on Thursday afternoon may want to reroute their travel to Baker City as a disabled semi-truck, and road congestion create closures and delays.

Be aware of closures and delay on I-84, impacting different portions of east and west bound lanes, between La Grande and Ontario. ODOT shared these photos from collision at MP 270. #orwx pic.twitter.com/C8cRQJmJ3l — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) January 20, 2022

According to Trip Check, which tracks road conditions for the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), all westbound lanes of I-84 is closed from milepost 265 to 302, which is approx. three miles west of Baker City.

Ramps are closed at the crash site as ODOT teams try to clear the broken-down semi-truck from the roadway.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last, but you can visit Trip Check to keep up with the latest updates on travel in your area.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

