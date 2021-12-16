Traffic Alert: I-84 closes from Baker City to Ontario due to crashes & breakdowns

by Dylan Carter

BAKER CITY, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced the closure of I-84 eastbound from Exit 304 near Baker City to Ontario, OR due to a crashed vehicle at milepost 342.

ODOT officials say that emergency crews are on the scene working to open the route, though this road closure is expected to last for several hours on Wednesday evening.

This closure extends all the way to milepost 374, where all on/off ramps have been closed.

ODOT also reports that there are numerous vehicles disabled at this time.

While I-84 remains open headed westbound, travelers should expect traffic in stretches between Ontario and Baker City.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up could be issued with further details.

