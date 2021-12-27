Traffic Alert: I-84 E re-opens near Multnomah Falls after semi-truck jackknifes on roadway
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Wash. — The eastbound lane of I-84 has re-opened at Frontage Road after a semi-truck accident blocked the roadway for a period of time on Monday morning.
According to a social media alert from the Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office, traffic was diverted through Multnomah Falls for a period on December 27, 2021 because of the accident.
It’s unclear what caused the semi-truck to lose control, but snowy conditions and icy roadways may spell trouble for commuters heading to and from the Portland area on Monday.
However, I-84 E is re-opened after Oregon State Police and Sheriff’s Deputies helped clear the semi-truck from that roadway after it jackknifed into a guardrail on the side of the roadway.
