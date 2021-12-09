Traffic Alert: I-90 E closed again from North Bend to Cle Elum as WSDOT breaks snow and ice

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: WSDOT

Image credit: WSDOT

Image credit: WSDOT

Image credit: WSDOT

Image credit: WSDOT



Image credit: WSDOT











UPDATE at 6:46 p.m. on 12/8/21: More vehicles have spun out on the roadway, extending the closure on I-90 while WSDOT crews work to combat snowy conditions. Per the following update, WSDOT will re-evaluate at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night:

Eastbound I-90 remains closed at North Bend (MP 34) so crews can clear spun-out vehicles. Crews will reevaluate conditions at 9 p.m. An est, reopening time is unknown. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 9, 2021

SNOQUALMIE PASS — Mere hours after re-opening the eastbound lanes of I-90 near the mountain summit due to spin-outs on the roadway, WSDOT officials have shut down I-90 E at North Bend.

According to an alert from Snoqualmie Pass and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the lane has been closed so that road crews can clear snow and ice on the hill to improve conditions on the roadway.

They cited the steep slope of the hill as a danger to drivers during winter conditions. By clearing up the snow and ice, they hope that commuters will be able to travel through the area safely.

PREVIOUS: I-90 E closed by spinouts as snow blankets mountain passes in Washington and Oregon

WSDOT’s real-time online map shows stop-and-go traffic from North Bend to Roslyn, with congestion following into the Cle Elum area.

As of 5:40 p.m., there’s no telling when the roadways will be opened again.

The following information was taken from a previous article by KAPP KVEW on closures to I-90 E near Snoqualmie Pass.

UPDATE at 4:15 p.m. on 12/8/21: I-90 E has been cleared and re-opened after it was blocked for several hours.

UPDATE at 1:15 p.m. on 12/8/21: WSDOT officials say that the eastbound lane of I-90 is closed west of the summit (Milepost 47 near Denny Creek) as vehicles without the proper tire chains spin out near Snoqualmie Pass.

READ: It’s time for Washington drivers to bring out the chains, WSP says

Please be advised that I-90 is going to be backed up heading eastbound on Wednesday afternoon.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.