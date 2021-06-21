Traffic Alert: Injury collision blocks 4th and Edison St.

UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) — The Kennewick Police Department says traffic lights at 4th and Edison St. are not working after one of the vehicles involved in the collision hit the traffic light control box.

The intersection now has stop signs posted for all directions of travel.

Police say a driver who went through a red light hit another vehicle.

“It appears the driver of a vehicle eastbound 4th Avenue was blinded by the sun and failed to stop for a red light,” a KPD Facebook post said.

Police say the injuries sustained in the crash are unknown at this time.

There is not a timeframe for when the street lights will be working again.

————————————————————————————————————————————-

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking you to avoid the area of 4th and Edison St. after an early morning rollover collision.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision Monday morning.

Police say there was an injury in the collision, but did not provide any other details.

Officials with the Kennewick Fire Department and Kennewick Police Department are at the scene.

This is a developing story.