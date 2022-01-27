Traffic Alert: Kennewick Police said avoid area of 395 near Ridgeline

KENNEWICK, Wash.– The Kennewick Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area of 395 near Ridgeline (MP 14). KPD said in a Tweet that an overturned semi-truck blocks the Northbound lane, and the Southbound lane is moving very slow.

KPD recommends you take alternative routes to get to I-82 because the Northbound lane on SR 395 will be closed for several hours.
WSP is also currently investigating the semi-truck crash. Trooper Thorson said on Twitter this crash involved an injury. WSP said there is one Southbound lane open, but they are setting up a detour to turn if you are moving Northbound.

 

