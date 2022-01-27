Traffic Alert: Kennewick Police said avoid area of 395 near Ridgeline

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash.– The Kennewick Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area of 395 near Ridgeline (MP 14). KPD said in a Tweet that an overturned semi-truck blocks the Northbound lane, and the Southbound lane is moving very slow.

KPD recommends you take alternative routes to get to I-82 because the Northbound lane on SR 395 will be closed for several hours.

WSP is also currently investigating the semi-truck crash. Trooper Thorson said on Twitter this crash involved an injury. WSP said there is one Southbound lane open, but they are setting up a detour to turn if you are moving Northbound.

Traffic alert in Kennewick: WSP is investigating a blocking, injury semi truck crash on SR 395 near MP 14 or Ridgeline Road. S/B has one lane open, N/B is completely blocked with a detour set up to turn around. @KennewickPolice and @WSDOT_East on scene assisting us. pic.twitter.com/Xasl3ltgdQ — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) January 27, 2022

