TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of U.S. 395 and I-84 remains closed due to unsafe weather conditions

by Amanda Mason

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation released the latest traffic updates Tuesday morning.

U.S. 395 remains closed between Nye Junction at the intersection with OR 74 (MP 23.64) and Long Creek (MP 90.84) due to severe snowstorms and unsafe weather conditions.

I-84 also remains closed in Eastern Oregon due to weather and crashed trucks. Crews have been working to open the route through the night, but blizzard-like conditions have impacted operations.

Additional ODOT Alerts:

ODOT said that drivers should take extra precautions in winter-like conditions, stay in a safe location until checking TripCheck, and do not blindly follow GPS navigation apps for detours.

ODOT suggests that drivers continue to check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for updated conditions before hitting the road. If you are traveling outside Oregon, call 503-588-2941.

Since it decided to snow again, (last time hopefully), here is one last winter driving tip before we get into May……🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5zIW6pZciv — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) April 12, 2022

