TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of U.S. 395 and I-84 remains closed due to unsafe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation released the latest traffic updates Tuesday morning.
- U.S. 395 remains closed between Nye Junction at the intersection with OR 74 (MP 23.64) and Long Creek (MP 90.84) due to severe snowstorms and unsafe weather conditions.
- I-84 also remains closed in Eastern Oregon due to weather and crashed trucks. Crews have been working to open the route through the night, but blizzard-like conditions have impacted operations.
Additional ODOT Alerts:
- Closure
ORE 245, 1 mile North of Intersection with John Day Highway US26 MP 1 – 36
- Closure
I-84, 3 miles West of Ontario MP 374 – 302
- Closure
US 395, Intersection with Heppner Highway ORE74 MP 24 – 91
- Closure
I-84, 7 miles East of Pendleton MP 216 – 265
- Closure
US 30, Haines MP 40 – 50
- Closure
I-84, 3 miles West of Baker City MP 302 – 265
- Closure
I-84, 4 miles East of La Grande MP 265 – 216
- Closure
ORE 204, 1 mile West of Elgin MP 39 – 10
ODOT said that drivers should take extra precautions in winter-like conditions, stay in a safe location until checking TripCheck, and do not blindly follow GPS navigation apps for detours.
ODOT suggests that drivers continue to check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for updated conditions before hitting the road. If you are traveling outside Oregon, call 503-588-2941.
