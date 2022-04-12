TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of U.S. 395 and I-84 remains closed due to unsafe weather conditions

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation released the latest traffic updates Tuesday morning. 

  • U.S. 395 remains closed between Nye Junction at the intersection with OR 74 (MP 23.64) and Long Creek (MP 90.84) due to severe snowstorms and unsafe weather conditions. 
  • I-84 also remains closed in Eastern Oregon due to weather and crashed trucks. Crews have been working to open the route through the night, but blizzard-like conditions have impacted operations. 

 Additional ODOT Alerts:

ODOT said that drivers should take extra precautions in winter-like conditions, stay in a safe location until checking TripCheck, and do not blindly follow GPS navigation apps for detours. 

ODOT suggests that drivers continue to check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for updated conditions before hitting the road. If you are traveling outside Oregon, call 503-588-2941. 

