UPDATE at 1:30 p.m. on 3/24/22: WSP Troopers have completed their investigation and determined what caused the crash that crushed a pickup truck at S.R. 395 and Foster Wells Rd in Pasco.

According to a State Patrol Memo, the accident was reported to local authorities at 10:28 a.m. on Thursday morning. The driver of a large semi-truck was headed eastbound on Foster Wells Road while the pickup truck driver, a 69-year-old Moses Lake man, drove south on S.R. 395.

WSP Troopers learned that the semi-truck driver attempted to make a turn onto S.R. 395, colliding with the truck driver. He failed to yield the right of way to the pickup truck.

The Moses Lake man was injured and transported to the Kadlec Regional Medical Center for emergency evaluation and treatment.

The following breaking news article has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

PASCO, Wash. — At least one person is injured after a pickup truck was completely crushed in an accident with a semi-truck and trailer at the intersection of S.R. 395 and Foster Wells Rd.

According to a social media alert from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, State Patrol is at the scene of the crash which is blocking a significant part of the roadway.

RECENT: OSP Sergeant crashes into dangerous driver on I-84 ramp to halt pursuit in The Dalles

He confirmed that southbound traffic is moving slowly through the right shoulder of the roadway. However, several lanes are blocked as authorities work to safely and effectively clear these totaled vehicles and debris from the roadway.

In addition to State Troopers, the Pasco Police Department and representatives from the Eastern District of the Washington State Department of Transportation are at the scene of this accident.

READ: As gas prices rise, drivers turn to alternate transportation

It’s unclear how many people were injured in this crash or what their current condition is.

If you plan on traveling through the area, please drive cautiously as authorities work to investigate the accident and clear the roadway.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are made public.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Pasco Police organize effort to clean up Sylvester Park ahead of its transformation