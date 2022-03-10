Traffic Alert: Rollover accident on SR-240 blocks WB roadway in Kennewick

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Trooper C. Thorson, Twitter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An accident on State Route 240 adjacent to Columbia Park closed the westbound lane of the roadway shortly after Noon on Thursday.

According to a social media alert from WSP Trooper C. Thorson, only one person was inside of the vehicle at the time of the accident. They suffered minor injuries, but no more details on that person’s identity or current condition have been revealed.

Traffic traveled through this stretch on the right shoulder of the roadway during this time. A tow truck was called to the scene to clear the disabled vehicle from the roadway.

Authorities initially said that they expect the westbound lane of S.R. 240 to be cleared by the time of this publishing.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.

