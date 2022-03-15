Traffic Alert: S.R. 17 blocked by semi crash at Paradise Road in Franklin County

by Dylan Carter

(Image via WSP Trooper C. Thorson, Twitter)

PASCO, Wash. — First responders and troopers from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) are at the scene of a semi-versus-car collision on S.R. 17 in Franklin County this afternoon. The semi-truck is completely blocking the roadway heading in either direction.

S.R. 17 is closed off at Paradise Road, which is located near milepost 17.7 in a remote stretch of Franklin County.

Early estimates suggest that the roadway will be blocked until sometime between 3:20 and 4:00 p.m. on March 15, 2022.

EARLIER TODAY: WSP investigating collision after a driver hit a pedestrian, kept on driving, then returned to scene

This intel comes from Trooper Chris Thorson—the State Patrol’s Public Information Officer (PIO) for Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin Counties.

His social media alert suggests that minor injuries occurred in the accident, but no further updates on the condition of drivers and/or occupants have been revealed to the public.

READ: Pasco man is in the hospital after a crash on 395 in Franklin County

Additionally, their identies will remain private until an investigation is completed and a formal WSP Memo is issued.

A tow truck is en route to remove the disabled semi-truck from the roadway.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: ‘It’s super exciting:’ Some gyms drop mask requirement as WA mandate lifts

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.