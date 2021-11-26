TRAFFIC ALERT: S Washington St. closed after 2-car collision in Kennewick

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police officers are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of S Washington St and W Kennewick Ave just around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 26.

According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department, this collision has forced officers to close Washington St for an undetermined amount of time. KPD officers and first responders from the Kennewick Fire Department are on the scene of this accident to investigate and assist.

A photograph provided by KPD officers shows a red pickup truck parked off the curb at a stop sign on S Washington St. Another vehicle is shown off the side of the curb on the opposite side of the street.

Details on this crash are limited, but KPD officers ask that anyone commuting through Kennewick avoid this area until further notice.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured, how many drivers were involved, or whether drugs/alcohol or distraction from a cell phone played a factor in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. An update will be issued once Kennewick Police clear the road and update the community on their progress.

