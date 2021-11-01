TRAFFIC ALERT: S.R. 240 backed up after car rolls into Columbia Park

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Trooper C. Thorson, Twitter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State Troopers are warning Tri-Cities commuters of a serious accident that will slow traffic in the westbound lane of S.R. 240 on Monday afternoon.

According to a social media post from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, State Patrol is at the scene of a serious one-car accident on S.R. 240 near the Edison Street exit in Kennewick.

This accident is severely delaying all westbound traffic on S.R. 240 headed toward Richland on Monday afternoon. Trooper Thorson posted his alert at 1:12 p.m., meaning WSP presence will be at the scene of the accident heading into the late afternoon. There is no indication of how long traffic will be backed up, but it may impact afternoon commutes as Tri-Citians finish their workdays.

Trooper Thorson says that this is a single-vehicle accident that is considered serious in nature. Early indications are that a car left the highway near the Edison Street exit and rolled into Columbia Park.

No further details on the victim’s condition have been revealed. Authorities have not announced whether there was more than one person in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are announced.

