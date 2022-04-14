LIVE TRAFFIC ALERTS: Fiery crash closes I-84 E again from Ontario to Pendleton area
PENDLETON, Wash. — Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported some lane closures due to severe weather.
The KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team is tracking yet another round of late-season mountain snow returning to the region Thursday morning, with 5-10″ possible by the end of today in the higher terrain of the Blues and the Cascades.
WSDOT UPDATES
- Updated (10:00 a.m.) I-82 westbound is now open near Ellensburg. WSP said all the collisions were caused by people driving too fast for road conditions.
- Updated (9:23 a.m.) Heads up to travelers that westbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass will close at 1 p.m. today for avalanche control. Plan ahead if your travels take over Snoqualmie Pass.
Video of some of the WB I-82 collisions which caused closure. Road now open but left lane blocked in a few spots for toes. Check @WSDOT_East for more photos. pic.twitter.com/Z9mXtlytXb
— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) April 14, 2022
A couple of more photos from a semi that was moved from the scene. @WSPCVEB https://t.co/feL9Z2nHtS pic.twitter.com/Oga54xPZOX
— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) April 14, 2022
ODOT UPDATES
- Updated (1:15p.m.) I-84 is closed eastbound once more between Exit 216 (east of Pendleton) and Exit 374 (Ontario) because of a crash near milepost 350 near Huntington. Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane near the crash site with visible smoke caused by a flaming vehicle. Expect the closure to extend for several hours into the late afternoon.
- Updated (10:17 a.m.) I-84 eastbound and westbound freeways in eastern Oregon are now open.
- Updated (10:17 a.m.) OR 204 (Tollgate Hwy.) and OR 245 are also now open.
ODOT said to still be cautious because “conditions can change at any time.”
READ: TRAVEL ALERT: Snow and rain showers will create slick conditions for Thursday morning commute
ADDITIONAL TRAFFIC ALERTS (Updated):
- Closure
ORE224, 8 miles East of Estacada MP 31 – 50
- Weather Alert
South Central Coast, Curry Co. Coast
5 inches of new snow, by 7am Thursday morning, now pushes Snoqualmie Pass up to the tied spot of 7th snowiest winters in 2 decades.
Snow chances diminish through the evening hours.
Mountain Pass Traffic Cameras:
Snoqualmie Pass I 90
Elevation: 3022ft
White Pass US 12
Elevation: 4500ft
Stevens Pass US 2
Elevation: 4061ft
I-84 at Meacham
Elevation: 3584 ft
Before you hit the road, check your travel conditions at TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for updates. If you are traveling outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941. More Info Here
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.