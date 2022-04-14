LIVE TRAFFIC ALERTS: Fiery crash closes I-84 E again from Ontario to Pendleton area

I 84

I 84 Mp Unchained Trucks Blocking Lanes On Cabbage 041422PENDLETON, Wash. — Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT)  reported some lane closures due to severe weather.

The KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team is tracking yet another round of late-season mountain snow returning to the region Thursday morning, with 5-10″ possible by the end of today in the higher terrain of the Blues and the Cascades. 

WSDOT UPDATES

  • Updated (1:15p.m.) I-84 is closed eastbound once more between Exit 216 (east of Pendleton) and Exit 374 (Ontario) because of a crash near milepost 350 near Huntington. Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane near the crash site with visible smoke caused by a flaming vehicle. Expect the closure to extend for several hours into the late afternoon.
  • Updated (10:17 a.m.) I-84 eastbound and westbound freeways in eastern Oregon are now open.
  • Updated (10:17 a.m.) OR 204 (Tollgate Hwy.) and OR 245 are also now open. 

ODOT said to still be cautious because “conditions can change at any time.”

5 inches of new snow, by 7am Thursday morning, now pushes Snoqualmie Pass up to the tied spot of 7th snowiest winters in 2 decades.
Snow chances diminish through the evening hours.

Mountain Pass Traffic Cameras:

Snoqualmie Pass I 90
Elevation: 3022ft 

90

White Pass US 12
Elevation: 4500ft 

973

Stevens Pass US 2
Elevation: 4061ft 

533

I-84 at Meacham
Elevation: 3584 ft

I-84 at Meacham

Before you hit the road, check your travel conditions at TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for updates. If you are traveling outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941. More Info Here

