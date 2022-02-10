Traffic Alert: Single westbound lane of I-90 closed due to hole in bridge deck

by Dylan Carter

Image via Snoqualmie Pass, Twitter

SNOQUALMIE PASS — One westbound lane of I-90 has been closed in Kittitas County after transit officials located a dangerous hole in a bridge deck.

According to a social media alert from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) via Snoqualmie Pass, the lane closure is causing minor delays on Thursday afternoon.

Transportation staff members are working to fill the hole and make the roadway near Easton, WA safe to travel once more.

This lane closure is expected to last between 24 and 48 hours, according to WSDOT.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

