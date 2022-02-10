Traffic Alert: Single westbound lane of I-90 closed due to hole in bridge deck
SNOQUALMIE PASS — One westbound lane of I-90 has been closed in Kittitas County after transit officials located a dangerous hole in a bridge deck.
According to a social media alert from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) via Snoqualmie Pass, the lane closure is causing minor delays on Thursday afternoon.
READ: Snoqualmie Pass smashes season-to-date average snowfall amount with 286″ so far
Transportation staff members are working to fill the hole and make the roadway near Easton, WA safe to travel once more.
This lane closure is expected to last between 24 and 48 hours, according to WSDOT.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Emergency fund created for victims of the Cascade building fire
- WSP investigating a fatal collision involving three vehicles on SR 240 near Richland
- ‘It’s not a joke’: Selah police chief highlights severity of accidental high school bomb threat
- Richland Police are investigating a serious traffic accident at George Washington Way and Comstock
- “You can help save a life:” Kennewick woman encourages community to give blood in wake of Richland Fred Meyer tragedy
READ: Washington to lift outdoor mask rule as health leaders re-evaluate mandates for schools, indoors
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.