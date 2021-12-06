Traffic Alert: Snow, spin-outs close I-84 west near La Grande, Baker City

by Dylan Carter

LA GRANDE, Ore. — With winter weather making its way through Northeastern Oregon, I-84 is experiencing closures due to spinouts, accidents, and congestion on the freeway.

According to the Oregon Dept. of Transportation, I-84 W is closed at La Grande (Exit 265) after trucks spun out, blocking westbound lanes from milepost 252 to 253. This stretch of the freeway is located approx. eight miles west of La Grande.

ODOT reports that truck stops in La Grande and Baker City are completely full, which is causing truckers to park near the freeway. That is posing a danger to drives across the area on Monday morning.

Despite the closures, eastbound lanes of I-84 are operating as usual.

ODOT is also advising that OR-245 is not a viable detour route for those trying to escape traffic on the freeway during this stretch. They have deployed snowplows, which have been operating since the storm began earlier on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Exit 374 is closed for all trucks at Ontario, Ore. because there is a limited amount of safe space for trucks to pass or park. This was also caused by closures near La Grande.

