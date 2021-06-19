Traffic Alert: Trailer carrying liquid asphalt rolled on 395 south of Ritzville

LIND, Wash. — Part of US 395, the main highway that many Tri-Citians take to get to Ritzville — or to go through the city en route to the greater Spokane area — is shut down, forcing drivers to take a detour.

A trailer carrying liquid asphalt rolled over on Highway 395 between Tri-Cities and Ritzville, closing the northbound lanes of the highway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported Friday evening that northbound Highway 395 is closed “until further notice due to a rolled trailer that is spilling liquid asphalt onto both lanes.”

The crash happened near Lind shortly before 4 p.m.; the road closure and the beginning of the northbound detour were located near milepost 78 south of Lind.

“Drivers heading on US 395 northbound between Tri-Cities and Ritzville will need to detour using SR 26 east to SR 21 north to rejoin US 395,” the eastern district of WSDOT tweeted.

As of 5:15 p.m., transportation officials had no estimate for when the road would reopen.

WSDOT East noted Friday’s crash happened just three miles north of a crash on Thursday. It also happened in lanes moving the opposite direction: Friday’s crash is in the northbound lanes, whereas Thursday’s crash blocked the southbound lanes.

Southbound US 395 about 20 miles south of Ritzville reopened Friday morning after a semi crashed, spilling hydraulic oil across both lanes.

The crashed happened Thursday afternoon and it took crews until about 4:00 a.m. Friday to get the area cleared.

