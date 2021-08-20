Traffic Alert: Truck, trailer blocking lanes of eastbound I-82 in Benton County
BENTON CO., Wash. — Washington State Patrol is at the scene of a crash on I-82 in Benton County approximately six miles south of the Tri-Cities.
Trooper Thorson with Washington State Patrol says the crash happened around 7:34 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-82.
The crash is approximately six miles south of the Tri-Cities, or two miles from the Coffin Road exit on I-82.
Trooper Thorson posted a video on Twitter around 8:12 a.m. Friday describing the crash.
Trooper Thorson says both lanes are blocked by the truck and trailer. First responders are guiding traffic through on the shoulder of the interstate.
Washington State Patrol says tow trucks are on their way to clear the scene.
Trooper Thorson told KAPP-KVEW that it will take approximately two hours to clear the scene.
No injuries were reported.
