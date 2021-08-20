Traffic Alert: Truck, trailer blocking lanes of eastbound I-82 in Benton County

by Neil Fischer

Trooper Thorson - Washington State Patrol

BENTON CO., Wash. — Washington State Patrol is at the scene of a crash on I-82 in Benton County approximately six miles south of the Tri-Cities.

Trooper Thorson with Washington State Patrol says the crash happened around 7:34 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-82.

RELATED: Pasco woman, 80, injured in rollover accident on S.R. 240 in Kennewick

The crash is approximately six miles south of the Tri-Cities, or two miles from the Coffin Road exit on I-82.

Trooper Thorson posted a video on Twitter around 8:12 a.m. Friday describing the crash.

Traffic alert in Benton County: WSP is on scene of a truck/toy hauler trailer, non injury crash on I-82 near MP 120. This is approx. 7 miles south of Kennewick towards Oregon, eastbound. All lanes are blocked but traffic is getting by on the right shoulder. @WSDOT_East pic.twitter.com/gYVG7WXtku — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) August 20, 2021

Trooper Thorson says both lanes are blocked by the truck and trailer. First responders are guiding traffic through on the shoulder of the interstate.

RELATED: Outlook man, 83, dead after collision on I-82 near Sunnyside

Washington State Patrol says tow trucks are on their way to clear the scene.

Trooper Thorson told KAPP-KVEW that it will take approximately two hours to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.