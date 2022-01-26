Traffic Alert: Vehicle fire, fog close I-84 westbound from La Grande to Pendleton

by Dylan Carter



Image credit: ODOT cameras, Trip Check

Image credit: ODOT cameras, Trip Check

Image credit: ODOT cameras, Trip Check

Image credit: ODOT cameras, Trip Check



Image credit: ODOT cameras, Trip Check











LA GRANDE, Ore. — Oregon State Police are observing a closure on the westbound lane of I-84 at Exit 265 near La Grande, where authorities say a vehicle caught fire. They expect this to be a lengthy closure which should impact the evening commutes of many people across Eastern Oregon.

According to an emergency alert from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) East, the closure is extending to milepost 216, which is roughly 11 miles east of Pendleton.

READ: Transient man arrested in Morrow County with car stolen from Pasco

On top of the fire, a dense layer of fog is shrouding the area to create hazardous driving conditions. Therefore, transportation authorities expect that the closure will last for several hours into Tuesday evening.

The closure is in effect from milepost 216 all the way to milepost 265.

RECENT: I-84 closed in either direction due to semi-truck accident and delays

To keep up with the latest news on traffic across Oregon, visit the Trip Check website by clicking here.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Semi-truck targeted with shotgun while driving westbound through Snoqualmie Pass

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.