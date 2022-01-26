Traffic Alert: Vehicle fire, fog close I-84 westbound from La Grande to Pendleton
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Oregon State Police are observing a closure on the westbound lane of I-84 at Exit 265 near La Grande, where authorities say a vehicle caught fire. They expect this to be a lengthy closure which should impact the evening commutes of many people across Eastern Oregon.
According to an emergency alert from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) East, the closure is extending to milepost 216, which is roughly 11 miles east of Pendleton.
READ: Transient man arrested in Morrow County with car stolen from Pasco
On top of the fire, a dense layer of fog is shrouding the area to create hazardous driving conditions. Therefore, transportation authorities expect that the closure will last for several hours into Tuesday evening.
The closure is in effect from milepost 216 all the way to milepost 265.
RECENT: I-84 closed in either direction due to semi-truck accident and delays
To keep up with the latest news on traffic across Oregon, visit the Trip Check website by clicking here.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Richland Police Chief resigns after two and a half years; interim chief appointed
- Yakima man shot, run over after threatening neighborhood with shotgun, YPD says
- Kennewick Doctor, Legislator champion breast cancer coverage during Senate hearing
- A handful of Southridge High School students speak out against KSD mask requirements
- Ellensburg extradite suspect from Hawaii for distributing drugs that killed two young men
READ: Semi-truck targeted with shotgun while driving westbound through Snoqualmie Pass
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.