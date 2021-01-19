Traffic Alert: W Metaline Ave in Kennewick closed on Tuesday

Image Courtesy of City of Kennewick Government, FB This stretch between N Arthur St and Volland St on Metaline Ave is closed on January 19, 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The City of Kennewick announced a road closure for the morning and afternoon of Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

According to the City of Kennewick Government Facebook page, W Metaline Ave will be closed from approx. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST today.

To be more specific, the stretch of road between N Arthur St and Volland St is not open. They say that detour signs have been set in place to help Kennewick drivers avoid the area.

This strip of roadway is closed to the public because authorities are relocating water and sewer services. A contractor has been hired by the city to fulfill public health and safety protocols.

