Traffic Alert: WA-17 blocked by potatoes after semi-truck rollover near Mesa

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: WSP Trooper C. Thorson, Twitter

MESA, Wash. — Avoid WA-17 (State Route 17) in Franklin County on Monday afternoon while authorities are on the scene of a semi-truck rollover accident that spilled potatoes all across the highway.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), WA-17 is blocked in Mesa following the minor injury accident on the afternoon of October 18, 2021. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will work to clear the truck and potatoes from the roadway.

Authorities say that the location of this accident is roughly two miles from S.R. 395, which runs through the Tri-Cities.

State Troopers are at the scene investigating and have deducted that the 40-year-old driver from Kennewick was driving too fast for the road conditions at the time of this accident. His vehicle left the roadway, collided with the guardrail, and rolled over onto the roadway.

The driver was transported to Lourdes Health to be medically evaluated and treated for his injuries, though WSP Trooper Thorson described his injuries as minor. His truck was deemed totaled and is being towed away from the scene of the incident by a Franklin County towing company.

No other drivers were injured as a result of this accident. However, it may impact nightly commutes north of Mesa and through rural Franklin County.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if relevant details are revealed by local authorities.

