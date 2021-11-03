Traffic Alert: Wednesday morning’s fog forces closure of I-84 near Pendleton

Oregon Department of Transportation reports I-84 West Bound is closed between Exit 265 (La Grande) and Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) due to a crash near milepost 220.

by Briana Bermensolo

11:15 a.m. UPDATE: Westbound I-84 remains closed between Exit 265 (La Grande) and Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton), per ODOT, a remains closed to all traffic due to the crash near milepost 220 and dense fog near the crash area. Here’s what you need to know:

Westbound closed to commercial truck traffic at Exit 374 in Ontario due to lack of safe truck parking in Baker City and La Grande

Cars and local traffic allowed westbound between Ontario and Baker City

OR 245 is also closed, as it is not a viable detour for freeway traffic

Stranded traffic that was behind the crashed truck was detoured around the Interstate 84 crash scene and sent towards Pendleton

A tow truck will move the crashed truck off the Interstate 84 lanes

Interstate 84 will be reopened when the crash is cleared and fog is no longer an extreme hazard

Check TripCheck.com or call 511 or 800-977-6368 for updates. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941

PENDLETON, Ore. — Dense fog created hazardous driving conditions at times across portions of Eastern Washington and Oregon Wednesday morning.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reports I-84 westbound is closed between Exit 265 (La Grande) and Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton) due to a crash near milepost 220.

#EasternOR: I-84 WB is closed between Exit 265, #LaGrande & Exit 216, 6 mi east of #Pendleton due to a crash at MP 220. Dense fog is creating hazardous driving conditions. This route will reopen when the wreck is removed & conditions improve. https://t.co/SsqxkwoOBg for updates. pic.twitter.com/0E1eG3dquP — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) November 3, 2021

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking dense fog in the area. ODOT is reporting the fog is causing hazardous road conditions.

Officials say the route will be opened when wreck is removed and conditions improve.

The fog also impacted the morning drive over the Cascades to the west.

Our meteorologists say the fog is expected to burn off during the morning hours, before rainy and windy weather move in tonight through Thursday.

Active weather is moving into the region tomorrow. Get more information here: Thursday’s rainy and windy forecast

