TRAFFIC ALERT: WSP responds to fatal collision on I-182 in Pasco

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) announced a fatal collision on I-182 in Pasco on the afternoon of Monday, March 1.

According to a tweet by WSP Trooper Thorson at 3:05 p.m., WSP first responders are on the scene of the accident. He says that it was a multi-car collision that caused at least one fatality. No information about the victim has been released at this time.

Traffic alert: WSP is at the scene of a multi car fatality collision on I-182 just west of Road 100 in Pasco. E/B lanes are closed down to one lane. pic.twitter.com/T1Y2fLyYh8 — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) March 1, 2021

The accident took place west of Road 100 on I-182, according to Trooper Thorson. While officials respond, E/B lanes are closed to one single lane.

Be advised that officials are on the scene. Cleanup and recovery efforts may last into rush hour, so you may want to adjust your commute accordingly.

UPDATE at 4:20 p.m.: According to new information from WSP Trooper Thorson, tow trucks have arrived on the scene of the crash and are helping to clear the area. Therefore, the WSP expects to have all eastbound lanes of I-182 open within 20 minutes.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as it becomes available to the public.

