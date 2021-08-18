Traffic diverted in Ellensburg after water main break

by Neil Fischer

Ellensburg Police Department

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Ellensburg Police Department is asking you to use a different route near University Way and N Water St. after a water main break Wednesday morning as crews work to clear the area.

The Ellensburg Police Department posted a picture around 8:48 a.m. of water flowing out of the ground near University Way and N Water Street.

Police say city crews are working to get the area clear, but ask drivers to use a different route when traveling through the area.

There is no estimation what time the roads will be repaired.

