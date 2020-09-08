Traffic stop leads Kennewick police to a pound of meth, narcotics inside car

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police say traffic stop in Kennewick on Monday led to the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine along with fentanyl pills and prescription narcotics.

Lt. Aaron Clem tells KAPP-KVEW an officer pulled over a Tri-Cities woman and determined there was evidence impound the car she was driving to obtain a search warrant for it.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives with KPD’s Criminal Apprehension Team found about a pound of meth and the narcotics in a bag inside the car.

The woman was allowed to leave prior to the search, but charges may be pending, said Clem.

Information is very limited at this time as the investigation is ongoing.