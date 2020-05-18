‘Tragic incident’ leaves one dead at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Virginia Mason Memorial hospital has launched an internal investigation into a ‘tragic incident’ Monday morning that left one person dead.

Yakima police were called about 7:30 a.m. to reports of a possible assault at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. Officers were later advised of a potential gunshot victim.

Police said following a death investigation, it was determined that a person inside the hospital had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The death was ruled a suicide by the Yakima County coroner’s office.

At that point, police turned the investigation over to hospital staff.

Virginia Mason Memorial provided the following statement from CEO Carole Peet:

There was a tragic incident in the hospital this morning that was quickly contained. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family for the loss of their loved one. We immediately launched an internal investigation to understand the circumstances, and we have cooperated with the appropriate authorities. We want to assure our community that patients, staff and visitors coming to the hospital are safe. We remain steadfast in our mission of health and safety. We respect the privacy of all our patients, and due to HIPAA regulations we cannot comment further.

