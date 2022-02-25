Trailer filled with tools stolen from west Pasco neighborhood, police say

by Neil Fischer

Pasco Police Department

PASCO, Wash. — Investigators in Pasco are on the look out for tools that were stolen from a trailer early Thursday morning.

The Pasco Police Department says a trailer filled with tools was taken from a home at around 2:20 a.m. near Piccadilly Dr. and Bakerloo Lane.

A camera at a residence in the area captured the moment a thief took the trailer. Police described the suspect vehicle as a dark pickup truck.

The trailer was filled with tools and carpeting equipment, according to the Pasco Police Department.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen trailer a few hours later, according to police. Investigators say the trailer was missing a large amount of the tools.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

