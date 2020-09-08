Train bridge over Yakima River between Prosser, Benton City catches on fire

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

PROSSER, Wash. – The railroad bridge between Prosser and Benton City caught on fire overnight.

RELATED: High winds, temperatures create dangerous fire conditions in Washington, Oregon

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, crews were hard at working trying to control the fire on the train bridge over the Yakima River near Gibbon Road.

Fire Units are working hard to put out the fire on the train bridge over the Yakima River near Gibbon Rd. Please avoid the area. Posted by Benton County, WA Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Jerry Hatcher on Monday, September 7, 2020

This comes as fires have been threatening structures in the Prosser area. We know at least one home has been destroyed.

RELATED: Hundreds without power in Benton County as strong winds, fires hit region

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to officials to learn more about their progress on the blaze.