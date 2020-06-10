Train collides with semi-truck in Franklin County
ELTOPIA, Wash. — A train collided with a semi-truck in Eltopia Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured.
The Franklin County Sherif’s Office said the collision happened on the railroad tracks that cross Eltopia West Road near Highway 395 around 1 p.m..
Deputies said the semi-truck driver was able to get out of his vehicle before the collision happened.
Eltopia West Road is expected to be closed until about 5 p.m. Drivers are asked to use Sagemoor Road as a detour to and from Highway 395.